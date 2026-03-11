Knocking out the segment with a BEV that is as practical as it is sporty

The Tata Punch.ev was introduced in India in January 2024, and now two years later, comes a major model change. To the uninitiated, the car may look similar to the previous model, but there are many significant changes, including the powertrain, lighting and trim levels. Starting from the LED DRL setup, the new Punch.ev has done away with the front connected strip, which means the start-up and good-bye light shows are gone. The rear now gets connected DRLs, and it looks pretty slick – and oh yes, up front you can get a ‘frunk’ as an accessory. The high ground clearance of 195 mm makes the vehicle quite practical on our roads.

All you need to know about the new Tata Punch.ev

What has always been admirable with the SUV has been the 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress, and now of course the 366-litre boot space. The smart and connected E&E Architecture seamlessly integrates safety, infotainment, and over‑the‑air (OTA) capabilities to deliver a dynamic, intuitive, and future‑ready driving experience for every use of the vehicle. Step inside and you have two large 10.2 inch screens on the dashboard – one for the infotainment and all the tech and the other to give essential driving information. Stuck in the car and nothing to do? You can use Tata’s propriety arcade.ev built-in app – you can actually watch YouTube, Amazon Video, Jiostar and a host of other OTT apps. You can listen to online music apps or even download and play games – all this, when the car is stationery of course! Ventilated front seats ensure your posterior is cooled anytime you want. The aluminium knurled knob transmission selector with its LCD display looks and plays the part. You can also switch between ‘Eco’, ‘City’ and ‘Sports’ modes, each offering four modes of regeneration – that’s a combination of 12 different driving modes! There are multiple voice assistants who support you -Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, “Hey Tata”