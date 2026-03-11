Knocking out the segment with a BEV that is as practical as it is sporty
The Tata Punch.ev was introduced in India in January 2024, and now two years later, comes a major model change. To the uninitiated, the car may look similar to the previous model, but there are many significant changes, including the powertrain, lighting and trim levels. Starting from the LED DRL setup, the new Punch.ev has done away with the front connected strip, which means the start-up and good-bye light shows are gone. The rear now gets connected DRLs, and it looks pretty slick – and oh yes, up front you can get a ‘frunk’ as an accessory. The high ground clearance of 195 mm makes the vehicle quite practical on our roads.
All you need to know about the new Tata Punch.ev
What has always been admirable with the SUV has been the 90-degree opening doors for easy ingress and egress, and now of course the 366-litre boot space. The smart and connected E&E Architecture seamlessly integrates safety, infotainment, and over‑the‑air (OTA) capabilities to deliver a dynamic, intuitive, and future‑ready driving experience for every use of the vehicle. Step inside and you have two large 10.2 inch screens on the dashboard – one for the infotainment and all the tech and the other to give essential driving information. Stuck in the car and nothing to do? You can use Tata’s propriety arcade.ev built-in app – you can actually watch YouTube, Amazon Video, Jiostar and a host of other OTT apps. You can listen to online music apps or even download and play games – all this, when the car is stationery of course! Ventilated front seats ensure your posterior is cooled anytime you want. The aluminium knurled knob transmission selector with its LCD display looks and plays the part. You can also switch between ‘Eco’, ‘City’ and ‘Sports’ modes, each offering four modes of regeneration – that’s a combination of 12 different driving modes! There are multiple voice assistants who support you -Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, “Hey Tata”
Mechanically, the Punch.ev has seen some changes. You get two battery options now – a 30kWh and a 40 kWh, the later with a claimed real-world range of over 355 kilometres. Two motor choices come with the battery packs – a 65 kWh and a 90 kWh, which can make the compact SUV sprint from 0-100 km/h in a shade over 9 seconds. However, the real advancement here is that with a compatible 65 kW charger, you can get about 135 kilometres of real world driving range in just 15 minutes. A 10-80 percent charge now takes only 30 minutes.
You also get safety features like a 360-degree camera and a Blind-spot monitoring system, the display of which you can shift from the main infotainment screen to the driver’s information screen. You can also sync your navigation apps on the drivers’ screen and monitor essential information. 6 airbags and ESP are included as standard for enhanced all‑round protection and features like Hill hold control, ISOFIX child anchors and a SOS calling function – in all about 60+ safety features are now added to the compact SUV.
The Punch.ev is also reasonably priced making this a good choice as your first EV or an addition to your existing garage as a commuter or a weekend warrior.
Prices start at ₹6.5 lakh, with Baas (Battery as a service), ex-showroom.