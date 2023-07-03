McLaren's iconic chrome livery to make a comeback!

British F1 racing team, McLaren, has teased the return of its iconic chrome livery ahead of the British Grand Prix set to take place this weekend.

Also read: What is common between Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan?

The racing outfit has released a video of Lando Norris wherein the racing driver is seen seeing something for the first time in person. The description on the post reads: "What has Lando Norris seen? All will be revealed..."

Also, McLaren F1's social media handles now boast a chrome-themed logo, which was a nice surprise for fans. Also, this would please McLaren's sponsor, Google, whose web browser is "Chrome".

Also read: Former Force India F1 boss, Bob Fernley, no more

At present, McLaren uses a Papaya livery which it has been using since 2017, but the chrome livery is, according to many fans, the best ever F1 livery.