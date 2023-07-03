McLaren's iconic chrome livery to make a comeback!
The racing outfit will bring back its famous livery at the British Grand Prix
British F1 racing team, McLaren, has teased the return of its iconic chrome livery ahead of the British Grand Prix set to take place this weekend.
The racing outfit has released a video of Lando Norris wherein the racing driver is seen seeing something for the first time in person. The description on the post reads: "What has Lando Norris seen? All will be revealed..."
Also, McLaren F1's social media handles now boast a chrome-themed logo, which was a nice surprise for fans. Also, this would please McLaren's sponsor, Google, whose web browser is "Chrome".
At present, McLaren uses a Papaya livery which it has been using since 2017, but the chrome livery is, according to many fans, the best ever F1 livery.