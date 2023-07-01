Former Force India F1 boss, Bob Fernley, no more

Bob Fernley, the former Force India F1 team's boss and Vijay Mallya's deputy, has passed away at the age of 70. Fernley was the deputy team principal of the Force India F1 team that was created in 2008 and was the face that represented the racing team in the paddock.

Apart from helming the above-mentioned F1 team, Fernley is also known for his stints at the Ensign F1 team, Can-Am and IndyCar, back in the '80s and more recently with McLaren during which time Fernando Alonso also made his Indy500 bid.

Later he became the head of the FIA Single-Seater Commission. The man Fernley replaced, Stefano Domenicali (who incidentally became the F1 CEO), said, "I am saddened to hear the news that Bob Fernley has passed away. He was such an important part of Formula 1 and his love and passion for the sport will live forever. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this very sad time."