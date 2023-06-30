What is common between Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the co-owners of Wrexham, have purchased a stake in the Alpine Formula 1 (F1) team as part of a group that led a €200 million (INR 1,782 crore) deal.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton finds new love interest in Shakira?

Michael B. Jordan is also one of the co-investors alongside Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners. The group will take up a 24 per cent equity stake in Alpine, from Renault, the British-based French team's parent.

The chief executive officer of Alpine has said the investment from Hollywood stars will "boost" the team's global profile and "enhance our performance at all levels."

Also read: Fernando Alonso to part ways with his Ferrari Enzo at Monaco

Esteban Ocon, who recently met Reynolds says he has already exchanged a couple of WhatsApps with the actor. "He told me I was invited, obviously, on the set in London for the Deadpool movie, so I'm definitely going to be going. He's someone that is very inspiring in what he does, also outside his acting world, he's an extremely talented businessman as well," said Ocon.