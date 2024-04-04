2024 F1 Japanese GP preview: The rising sun shines red

Verstappen first slowed down on lap 3 as plumes of smoke began to engulf the right rear wheel, but then he finally pulled into the pit lane to retire the almost-infallible RB20.

Sainz inherited the lead and never surrendered it until the chequered flag dropped. It was the tenacious Spaniard’s third Formula One victory. What was particularly interesting was that both he and teammate Charles Leclerc managed to stay with Max’s trademark initial few ‘getaway’ laps. In the midfield, the Ferrari-powered HAASes of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished in P9 and P10, respectively. Has Ferrari found the sweet spot between reliability and competitiveness?

Had they dialled in the SF24 to work perfectly for their drivers on Sunday? Was this their real ‘plan A’? Would they have won even if Max’s car held together?