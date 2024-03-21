Saudi Arabian GP: Formula One saw the birth of a star in Oliver Bearman!

Carlos Sainz’s sudden appendicitis diagnosis saw Scuderia Ferrari call up the services of their reserve driver and current F2 competitor, Oliver Bearman. He was drafted in to have a go in the last few hours of Free Practice 3 and then directly into the all important qualifying sessions. This was like throwing someone into the deep end, F1-style.

But Bearman was unfazed by it all. He slotted the SF-24 into P11 on the grid, and on Race Day, he brought it home to a fantastic P7! This was his first ever race in F1, but the British rookie knew the fast Jeddah circuit from F2, where he had already claimed pole for the weekend!

“We know he's quick. We've seen him in our car. We know that he can drive a car fast. We said if he comes around the first lap with all four wheels still on, we'll be really happy. He did that. He was still in P11, so he held his position off the grid, and from then on, he just grew into the race. He was learning super fast, but he never overstretched himself. I think that's the thing I'm most proud of from him”, reflected a beaming Jock Clear, Head of Ferrari’s Driver Academy.