Is Sebastian Vettel set to make F1 comeback with Mercedes?

Vettel, who decided to retire at the end of the 2022 season, has stated that Mercedes has "one of the best seats on the grid" and added that he has "projects and ideas" with regard to F1.

The German believes age is on his side and that it won't affect his potential return to racing in F1. "From an age point of view, I feel bloody young with all the guys that are still hanging around and signing big contracts," he said, adding, "It looks like I could have another 10 years in the sport!"

But the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver is clear that he wants a package that will allow him to be competitive and mount a comeback. "The better the car, the better the team, the more exciting it is in terms of having the prospect of being successful," he said.