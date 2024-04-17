Antonio Vivaldi's biopic in the works with John Ottman set to direct

A dramatised biopic based on the life of internationally famous Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi is being developed by filmmaker, producer, composer, editor John Ottman along with music industry executive David Franco.

Written by Kevin Lund and TJ Scott, the project has been in the making for 20 years when Ron Howard was set to direct. The project required a new vision after numerous failed attempts, one of which involved the renowned Italian filmmaker De Laurentiis family in 2008.

Ten years later, in 2018, the script for the film was brought to Ottman by Franco. He said Ottman was destined to bring Vivaldi to life and that there is no talent more suited to bring the story to the big screen. The project was halted midway again after COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.