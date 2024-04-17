Rahul Roye's ‘A Lullaby for Yellow Roses’ makes it to NYIFF

A

Of course, they do. Especially it’s a blessing for independent cinemas that won’t possibly obtain a theatrical release. I’ll give you an example. When we lost all hope of watching Joyland (2022, Pakistan, Saim Sadiq) in a theatre in India, DIFF brought it into their program and people sat on the floor to watch this gem of a film. The hall got soaked in silence and tears. It received so much love that the festival announced another screening later the next day. It too was a houseful. And for short films, usually, film festivals are the most, and in many cases the only way to showcase them to the audience. Thankfully, A Lullaby for Yellow Roses has been acquired by Canal+ (France) on their streaming platform. But for Man & Wife, the 158 film festivals it has travelled to, are the only bridge with its audience.