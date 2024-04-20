Gurinder Chadha returns to big screen with Bollywood twist to Dickens' classic

Bend It Like Beckham helmer Gurinder Chadha is all set to start shooting for her next production, Christmas Karma, a Bollywood musical set in contemporary London and inspired by Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

Kunal Nayyar, who is best known for his role in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is the lead actor in a star-studded global cast, which includes Eva Longoria, Boy George, Billy Porter, Hugh Bonneville, Leo Suter, Charithra Chandran, Pixie Lott, Danny Dyer, Allan Corduner, Bilal Hasna, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rufus Jones, Eve and Nitin Ganatra.

Gurinder, a BAFTA-nominated director, is also the producer and writer, and the music is by the six-time Ivor Novello award-winning singer and songwriter Gary Barlow, apart from Shaznay Lewis and Nitin Sawhney. Shooting for the film will start on April 22.