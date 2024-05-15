'Dekhha Tenu’ carries forward legacy of ‘Say Shava Shava’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

The song Dekhha Tenu from the upcoming Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, hit the airwaves on Wednesday.

The song, which finds its gem in the antara of the song Say Shava Shava song from the multi-starrer film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has been redesigned by composer Jaani.

Jaani has also written the lyrics to the song with vocals lent by Mohammad Faiz, the winner of the reality show Superstar Singer 2.