Vicky Kaushal remembers 10 years of Masaan, posts heartwarming BTS photos

Today you are amazed by his Husn Tera Taubah Taubah step or are a tad bit J because he is married to Katrina Kaif; a but a decade earlier his identity had just begun to form thorugh this critically acclaimed movie Masaan. As Masaan completes a decade, Vicky Kaushal puts up a heartfelt carousel on his Instagram, remembering those days.
Masaan, to Vicky Kaushal was that stepping stone that brought him to Hindi cinema. Making his debut in 2015 with Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan Kaushal has come a long way. The social drama which was set in Varanasi was release on July 24, 2015 and Kaushal was praised for his role as Deepak Kumar, who hailed from the lower caste and fell in love with his classmate who was from the upper-caste.
Vicky posts on social media saying, “Feel like yesterday” . The post itself read, “It’s been a decade… So much to learn…so much to grow…thank you for everything” He shared some photographs from the movie and some BTS including co-star Shweta Tripathi. Interestingly, Masaan in local language is a word used in Varanasi for the cremation ground. It was also a metaphor spotlighting the social conditions of the society where any attraction between different castes often leads to honour killings or separation through community pressure.
When Masaan, the film was made it had done the rounds of several prestigious film festivals and earned itself the FIPRESCI award and the Promising Future in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film explored themes of caste, love, loss, redemption, guilt and more. It was through his performance in Masaan that Vicky Kaushal was spotted and taken in various movies like Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham and Chhaava molding his journey as a very successful actor in the Indian film Industry.
