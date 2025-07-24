Vicky Kaushal remembers 10 years of Masaan, posts heartwarming BTS photos

Vicky posts on social media saying, “Feel like yesterday” . The post itself read, “It’s been a decade… So much to learn…so much to grow…thank you for everything” He shared some photographs from the movie and some BTS including co-star Shweta Tripathi. Interestingly, Masaan in local language is a word used in Varanasi for the cremation ground. It was also a metaphor spotlighting the social conditions of the society where any attraction between different castes often leads to honour killings or separation through community pressure.

When Masaan, the film was made it had done the rounds of several prestigious film festivals and earned itself the FIPRESCI award and the Promising Future in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film explored themes of caste, love, loss, redemption, guilt and more. It was through his performance in Masaan that Vicky Kaushal was spotted and taken in various movies like Raazi, Sanju, Sardar Udham and Chhaava molding his journey as a very successful actor in the Indian film Industry.