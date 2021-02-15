Here are some amazing cafes you ought to visit this season that would finally give you a breath of fresh air, good food and home like comfort.

Dialogues café

The lock down had made us distance ourselves from friends and at the same time exposed us to like minded people through online platforms. Here’s a chance to finally meet them all at this amazing place that instigates fun filled discussions. They also have a wide range of books that can be read for free at a quiet cozy corner and most importantly great food to enhance your fun. At JP Nagar

Bistro Claytopia

Create your own little masterpiece every time you visit this place. Fun has no end at this garden café as they have unlimited activities to keep you engaged. You can pick things like magnets, mugs, ornaments, jewellery boxes, small statues and much more along with paints and brushes and tap on your creativity as you dine. The food is amazing and they also have romantic evenings with warm lit decorations at every table. At Koramangala

Writer’s Café

A strong cup of coffee, cozy atmosphere, the sight of books all around is probably the right combination to get into the mood for writing. This café is a safe haven not just for writers but also book lovers who can come and submerge themselves with the café’s huge collection of awesome literature. A good interesting book can undoubtedly substitute a TV show while dining a delicious meal. At Kalyan Nagar

Chavadi

The café in shades of blues, yellows and white is a visual delight with its walls filled with art, photographs and huge book racks. It is one of the best places to brainstorm and be productive to the fullest without worries of cooking as they have the best food in town. You could also paint for the community art wall or even write a letter to a pen pal that they will post for you. It’s a place that you can work, take breaks, have fun and eat without worries. At Bannerghatta

Artville Café and Academy

If you’re an art and food lover this is a must visit place. Walls full of art exhibited for free and amazing food for a reasonable price. The place is a cycle of read, paint, eat and repeat. The place is picture perfect and light hearted just as the food it offers. Artists can have a blissful time and get inspired by visiting the place. If you are passionate about art and want to seriously learn it, the place also offers different art courses in various mediums of art. At Kalyan Nagar.