Young director AAkash Prabhakar is riding high on the joy of being one of the very few directors to have his film officially selected for the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). Based on a story of two half-brothers, Freddie’s Piano is an emotional tale of brotherly bonding and a commitment to fulfilling one’s dream of buying an expensive and grand piano as a Christmas gift. The film was also screened at the Scottsdale International Film Festival last year.

“The story is very personal to me at some level so it’s close to my heart,” says Aakash and recalls that his mother also faced a similar struggle to give him a keyboard while growing up. “I remember she had asked me to wait for some time for that keyboard and eventually she bought me the one I wanted. Later I learnt that she had to work more to earn some extra money. This incident stuck to me,” recalls Aakash.

Still from the film Freddie’s Piano

Freddie’s Piano is shot in Pondicherry and the film features 12-year-old Chennai-based Pranav Mylarassu, who is also a star pupil of AR Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory. As the film is all set to screen today in New York, we ask the director if he is expecting any recognition for his work and if it matters at all. “It does, but not when you are creating something. Especially with independent films, you just don’t know where your work will go,” he opines. When asked about his favourite musicians, Aakash, just like any other Indian music lover, predictably says AR Rahman, “It’s not possible for anyone not to like him.”

As of now Aakash is busy exploring online theatre with American playwright Jeff Baron and has also written film scripts exploring relationships, mental health and complicated love stories in urban cities. “I am working on developing a feature about the labour migration crisis in India due to COVID-19,” shares the director, signing off.

