Delhi-based producer Madhav Shorey’s underground dance music imprint Qilla Records’ compilation Forte has a new edition out. Forte Vol. 8 is a four track extended play that lines up rich, textured soundscapes by Dehradun-based guitarist/producer When I'm Human, Brij Dalvi aka Three Oscillators, who is also one of the founding members of the Jwala Collective, former Colossal Figures drummer-turned-electronica producer Rijul Victor who goes by the moniker Corridors and New Delhi-based producer Anhad Khanna's new solo project Sublime Sound.

The album art for Forte Vol 8

Volume 7 of the compilation that came out in February last year featured Kolkata’s cross sectional powerhouse Yidam and two-piece progressive electronica outfit Hybrid Protokol, Karachi’s Asfandyar Khan and New Delhi electronica producer ELM aka Siddhant Jain. Qilla Records boss Shorey who also goes by his breakbeat-oriented moniker Kohra shared how Forte is conceptually moving towards a more adaptable discography.

"I feel Forte Vol. 8 is a unique edition since it features artists who are producing and performing a vast range of electronic music and not just making tunes meant for dance floors. That’s the aim with Forte in general, to give a home to the wider spectrum of sounds coming out of India on a home-grown label,” says Kohra. The four producers behind the new edition break down the influences behind their tracks for the EP:

Three Oscillators

I made Hypnagogia using samples from an old song of mine. The idea was to make something hypnotic and groovy, and as someone who’s constantly sleeping or dreaming, the name made perfect sense to me.

Three Oscillators

Corridors

Corridors

Lately I've been focusing my energy on writing relatively ‘dancier’ tunes, in my way of course, and I'm obsessed with creating a journey that can best reflect my headspace, since making music is 100% an intuitive process for me, I'd be lying if I said I had any particular inspiration behind it.

When I'm Human

When I'm Human

Daydream was conceived through the inspired need to collaborate with my good friend and an amazing dancer, Puneet Jewandah. Finding ourselves being able to express a subliminal issue, the collaboration enabled us to express ideas and perceptions through music, dance and visuals. The film maker, Anmol Khurana beautifully captures the magic that movement and music can create in such spaces. Bass heavy, linear sonics drove the foundation of the music to develop a state of cognitive defusion, transcending the music into a breakbeat/neuro-hop inspired zone with an amalgamation of a 909 kick, ethereal synth pads, fat snare and a somewhat psychosomatic bass arp.

Puneet Jewandah's dance interpretation for When I'm Human's track Daydream

Sublime Sound

Sublime Sound

I was instantly hooked to Kohra’s Acid Kidz when I first heard the original mix; I’ve always had an appreciation for what he has been producing but something about this one really just stood out. The original has this interplay of classic rave sounds and modern club music which makes the tune extremely rich - I was itching to put my spin on it from the day I had heard it. For my take on this remix, I chose to dig deep into my love for classic breakbeat sounds but coupled with lush synths and twisted arpeggios as counterparts. There is always a strong artistic imprint that adds weight to Kohra’s music and I wanted to be able to maintain those imprints but still push it to a point where it was something fresh and truly a re-interpreted version. This remix really is just a ride between musical tension and release and that's exactly the sonic space I resonate with while I compose and produce.

Forte Vol. 8 is out now