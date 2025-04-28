Char Dham Yatra: Offline registration with no cost begins today in Hardiwar; know more details

The free offline registration for Char Dham Yatra begins today, with a limited number of just 1000 bookings for day 1. There are 20 counters for tourists, including separate counters for the specially-abled, older people and foreign nationals.

Offline booking for Char Dham opens today in Haridwar

Offline booking for the Char Dham Yatra is possible at designated counters in major Uttarakhand cities and at entry points to the Yatra routes. These counters are located in places like Haridwar, Sonprayag, Rishikesh, and Barkot. One will need to fill out a registration form and provide copies of valid ID proofs.

While the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra itself will be free of cost, the actual trip will need one to pay for transportation, accommodation, and food, with the cost varying significantly depending on the mode of transportation (helicopter, bus, trains), types of accommodation, and whether you choose a tour package or travel independently. One can also register for Char Dham Yatra online online, for free, and here's how one can do it.

How to register free for Char Dham Yatra

The registration process for Char Dham Yatra is free of charge.

One can register online through the National Portal of India or through the Devasthanam Board website.

Mandatory registration is required for all pilgrims visiting the four Dhams (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).