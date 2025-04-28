Char Dham Yatra: Offline registration with no cost begins today in Hardiwar; know more details

The free offline registration for Char Dham Yatra begins today, with a limited number of just 1000 bookings for day 1. There are 20 counters for tourists, including separate counters for the specially-abled, older people and foreign nationals.
Offline booking for the Char Dham Yatra is possible at designated counters in major Uttarakhand cities and at entry points to the Yatra routes. These counters are located in places like Haridwar, Sonprayag, Rishikesh, and Barkot. One will need to fill out a registration form and provide copies of valid ID proofs.
While the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra itself will be free of cost, the actual trip will need one to pay for transportation, accommodation, and food, with the cost varying significantly depending on the mode of transportation (helicopter, bus, trains), types of accommodation, and whether you choose a tour package or travel independently. One can also register for Char Dham Yatra online online, for free, and here's how one can do it.
One can register online through the National Portal of India or through the Devasthanam Board website.
Mandatory registration is required for all pilgrims visiting the four Dhams (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath).
Helicopter: A helicopter ride can be an option for faster travel, but it's considerably more expensive, INR 6000-8000 per person, for a a round trip. With one id, only two tickets can be booked at a time.
Buses/taxis: Public transport and hiring taxis are more budget-friendly options. The cost break-up of a sedan to a tempo traveller, accommodating four people to 17 people, may cost something in between INR 4000-10,2000 per day.
Trains: Taking trains to nearby major cities and then connecting to the route is also an option, ranging from INR 500- 2500 depending on the route and class preferences.
Hotels/lodges: A variety of accommodation options are available, ranging from budget-friendly to luxurious. The coast can vary from INR 1300-5000 per room, per night.
Government-aided guest houses: These government sponsored guest houses start from as low as INR 500 per night, per room.
Local restaurants: You can find many local restaurants and eateries along the route.
Self-catering: Some travelers prefer to bring their own food and cooking facilities.
Pony/Doli Services: If you're unable to trek to the temples, you can hire ponies or dolis, which come at an additional cost. It can vary from INR 2000-12000, one way, depending on the route, location, demand and weight of the passenger.
Entry Fees/VIP Darshan: Entry to the four Char dham temples is free of cost, however, the VIP darshan at Kedarnath temple can cost something in between INR 1100-5100, and can be booked online of upon reaching.