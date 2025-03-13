Holi 2025: Shubh muhurat and wishes to send to your loved ones!

Holi is just a day away, and the preparations are on, in full swing. It is not just about shopkeepers selling colours on the roadsides, but it is beautiful to watch how every bit of the nature is brightening up with new leaves and brightest of the flowers.
Holika Dahan or Choti Holi will be celebrated on Thursday, March 13. Timing: 11.26 pm on March 13 to 12.19 am on March 14 (approx. 53 minutes).
Holi or Rangwali Holi as it is called will be celebrated on Friday, March 14.
"May this Holi strengthen the bonds of friendship and family. Let's create colourful memories together!"
"Let's forget all differences and come together in the spirit of joy. Happy Holi!"
"Wishing you a Holi filled with laughter, music, and the company of your dearest friends and family."
"May the spirit of Holi fill your heart with love and laughter. Wishing you a Holi filled with beautiful moments and cherished memories."
"This Holi, let's burn away all negativity and embrace a fresh start filled with positivity and hope."
"May the colours of Holi bring new beginnings and fill your life with vibrant energy and enthusiasm."
"May the colours of Holi wash away your worries and bring a fresh wave of happiness into your life."
"May this Holi bring peace, happiness, and all the coloiurs of joy to your life!"
"May the sweetness of gujiya and the splash of colours fill your life with happiness. Happy Holi!"
"Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet treats, colourful splashes, and unforgettable moments with your favourite people!"
"Wishing you a Holi as colourful as the rainbow and as joyful as spring."
"May your life be painted with the colours of happiness and prosperity. Happy Holi!"
"Sending you warm wishes and colourful blessings on this auspicious occasion of Holi."
"Have a fantastic Holi! May this festival bring you new beginnings and sweet memories."
May this Holi bring you renewed energy and a fresh start. Happy Holi!