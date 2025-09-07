Delving deeper into the wood-carving traditions of Nagaland

The way ahead

But with modernisation, capitalism, commercialisation, digitalisation creeping in, what modern challenges pose significant threat to the art and the artisans today? Phesao answers, “Nowadays, in the mills one doesn’t get good source of wood and they are not properly seasoned or treated.” He also expressed his concern over the “lack of Artisans to continue the practice.” Opining on the interest of the youth he recalls, “ Few are interested but at the same time even if they are, they need a stable source of income for which they are unable to rely on traditional craft” According to him, “the solution for this is the collaboration between traditional craftsman and contemporary designers, for the continuation of the practice.” Before signing off he points out, “In the future, we may not have more skill and expertise in this type of artistry in our society, so I always urge the younger generation to pick up these skills and to preserve and share it within the community and the rest of the world.”

Aku points out, “More young Nagas are beginning to see wood carving as meaningful and viable—especially when it’s tied to design, workshops, and real opportunities. Platforms such as the Hornbill Festival also keep the craft visible and aspirational. We’re also seeing individual wins by young sculptors, which signal momentum. That said, elders still worry about shrinking apprenticeships—so structured mentorship and market linkages are crucial to turn interest into careers.”

He concludes, “For us, reviving this tradition is about reclaiming a cultural language that speaks of who we are as Nagas. Wood carving carries our stories, our rhythms, our relationship with nature, and a worldview that risks being forgotten if not practiced. At the same time, revival gives younger generations pride in their identity and opens up new creative and livelihood opportunities. We believe traditions must live, not just survive in museums; bringing them into today’s context ensures that this heritage continues to inspire, evolve, and remain relevant for the future.”