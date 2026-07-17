Lord Jagannath’s incomplete idol: The legend behind the unfinished form that defines Rath Yatra

In a divine dream, Lord Vishnu ordered King Indradyumna to locate a special neem wood trunk from the forest of Bankamuhana. This would be used for making the statues of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

For that purpose, he sought the help of Vishwakarma, the divine builder. Vishwakarma came in disguise as an ordinary carpenter called Ananta Maharana. However, there was one prerequisite for taking up the job. Nobody should disturb him or open the door of the workshop before completion of the idols.

The unfinished idols and a mysterious disappearance

Several days had gone past, but Vishwakarma had not yet emerged from the workshop. Worrying and curious, Indradyumna finally decided to enter the workshop even though he had been promised that it would be done when the idols were completed.