Lord Jagannath’s incomplete idol: The legend behind the unfinished form that defines Rath Yatra

While followers continue to observe the Rath Yatra annually, Lord Jagannath’s incomplete idol still receives much attention due to its unique look. In contrast to most Hindu gods, the wooden idols of Jagannath, Balaram, and Subhadra lack complete hands, feet, and even perfect forms. A very popular legend suggests that this partly-built idol is not a symbol of unfinished work but a decision of divinity. This legend connects King Indradyumna, Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma, and Vishwakarma.
As per folklore, it is said that King Indradyumna was a true follower of Lord Vishnu. He wished to build a grand temple and sanctify deities for worship. To start building the temple, King Indradyumna did meditation. Lord Brahma ordered King Indradyumna to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu before starting his work.
In a divine dream, Lord Vishnu ordered King Indradyumna to locate a special neem wood trunk from the forest of Bankamuhana. This would be used for making the statues of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.
For that purpose, he sought the help of Vishwakarma, the divine builder. Vishwakarma came in disguise as an ordinary carpenter called Ananta Maharana. However, there was one prerequisite for taking up the job. Nobody should disturb him or open the door of the workshop before completion of the idols.
Several days had gone past, but Vishwakarma had not yet emerged from the workshop. Worrying and curious, Indradyumna finally decided to enter the workshop even though he had been promised that it would be done when the idols were completed.
He discovered that the statues of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra were not complete. After this occurrence, the master craftsman had mysteriously disappeared. He understood that he had committed a big wrong by going against his promise.
Soon thereafter, Lord Brahma came to meet the king and put his doubts at rest. He said that the idols, which were incomplete, were complete in their very form and that even Lord Vishnu accepted them.
As per experts, Lord Jagannath’s incomplete idol was never perceived as a fault. On the contrary, this came to be viewed as the depiction of the unlimited and mystical quality of divinity. The huge size of Lord Jagannath’s eyes is said to depict his omnipresence and his existence beyond physical form.
In Rath Yatra, the wooden idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are kept on very huge and beautiful chariots which are pulled by thousands of devotees along the streets of Puri. This ritual adds significance to Lord Jagannatha’s incomplete idol.
Since the Lord does not have any hands, the priests and followers act as the Lord’s hands by leading and pulling the chariots. Lord Jagannath’s incomplete idol has stood out over generations as an embodiment of the fact that the divine is beyond the reach of our physical world.