Rath Yatra: The legend behind Niladri Bije, when Lakshmi refuses Jagannath entry

If you think divine couples are above the petty squabbles of mortal relationships, the legend of Niladri Bije will change your mind. Tucked into the final act of Odisha's grand Rath Yatra festival is a story very relatable: a husband comes home late from a trip with his siblings, and his wife locks him out of the house. Except in this case, the husband is Lord Jagannath, the wife is Goddess Lakshmi, and the house is one of India's most revered temples.
Every year, Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, leaves the main temple in Puri for a nine-day retreat at the Gundicha Temple — often described as their symbolic aunt’s house. It’s a joyous, chariot-pulled journey watched by millions. There’s just one problem: Lakshmi doesn't go with him.
When the festivities wind down and the deities make their way back home in the Bahuda Yatra, Jagannath arrives at the temple’s Singhadwara (Lion’s Gate) expecting a warm welcome. Instead, he finds the doors shut.
According to legend, Lakshmi — left behind for over a week while her husband went off with his siblings — isn’t pleased. So how does a deity smooth things over with an offended goddess? According to the legend, Jagannath offers her roshogolla and it works. Lakshmi, satisfied by the gesture, relents and orders the gates opened.
Once forgiven, the deities are ceremonially carried back into the inner sanctum in a ritual known as Niladri Bije — literally ‘ascending the Blue Mountain’. This moment marks the formal close of the entire Rath Yatra cycle.
This legend is widely cited as the mythological basis for Roshogolla Dibasa (Roshogolla Day), observed by many in Odisha around this point in the festival calendar. The story has also found its way into the long-running, good-natured rivalry between Odisha and West Bengal over who can rightfully claim roshogolla as their own culinary invention.
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