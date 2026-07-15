Rath Yatra: The legend behind Niladri Bije, when Lakshmi refuses Jagannath entry

If you think divine couples are above the petty squabbles of mortal relationships, the legend of Niladri Bije will change your mind. Tucked into the final act of Odisha's grand Rath Yatra festival is a story very relatable: a husband comes home late from a trip with his siblings, and his wife locks him out of the house. Except in this case, the husband is Lord Jagannath, the wife is Goddess Lakshmi, and the house is one of India's most revered temples.

Niladri Bije explained: The sweet ending to Rath Yatra

Every year, Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, leaves the main temple in Puri for a nine-day retreat at the Gundicha Temple — often described as their symbolic aunt’s house. It’s a joyous, chariot-pulled journey watched by millions. There’s just one problem: Lakshmi doesn't go with him.