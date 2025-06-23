Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 5 lesser-known traditions of the festival

Visiting Puri for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 this year, then keep a note of these special yet lesser-known rituals that you might want to see. Puri’s Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual spectacle that commands in lakhs of tourists and locals to witness the procession of the goddess Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra.

5 lesser-known rituals during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

While the actual Rath procession where the chariot is pulled across the streets, is the most well known part of the grand celebration, there are also several other lesser known rituals and traditions which you might not want to miss.