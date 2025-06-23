Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 5 lesser-known traditions of the festival

Visiting Puri for the Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 this year, then keep a note of these special yet lesser-known rituals that you might want to see. Puri’s Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual spectacle that commands in lakhs of tourists and locals to witness the procession of the goddess Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra.
While the actual Rath procession where the chariot is pulled across the streets, is the most well known part of the grand celebration, there are also several other lesser known rituals and traditions which you might not want to miss.
The joyful dance
Before the actual procession begins, when the deities are brought out from their inner sanctum to be placed in the chariot, it is said that they sway in joy. Called Pahandi Bije, this represents that the deities are happy to be amongst their devotees and walk at ease with them. It also means that the deities are also accessible to the common people whenever and wherever they find the need to turn to them.
Service to the Almighty
It is said that for centuries, the serving King of Puri swept the chariot with a golden broom representing a voluntary act of servitude towards the deities. It also means that the representative of the people, The King, bowed down to the deities. This ritual was called the Chhera Pahanra.
Household Tensions
One of the comical rituals which shows that tensions between husband and wife also exists in the other world is when Goddess Lakshmi is said to visit Gundicha on the fifth day of the journey during Hera Panchami and make a demand for Lord Jagannath’s return. In a fit she throws a tantrum and symbolically harms the chariot in anger.
Divine Blessings
Deities are offered a cool drink on the ninth day of the Rath Yatra where clay pots with sweet drink are offered to them on the chariot. This ritual is called Adhara Pana. These pots are broken afterwards making sure that the spillage falls on the chariots. It is done so as to appease any divine spirits who had been accompanying the deities during their journey.
Sweet Reunion
When it is finally the time for the deities to re-enter the Jagannath Temple, it is said that Goddess Lakshmi, still holding a grudge, does not let them enter till she is satisfied with a fair share of Rasagolla. The final ritual called Niladri Bije, is also one of the theories of how Rasagolla originated in Odisha.
