In Kolkata's Rath Gali, artisans keep Lord Jagannath's chariot tradition rolling

Walking through the lanes

We took a quick walk down the lane and saw chariots in every stage of completion wherever our heads turned. While some were complete and placed outside for delivery, some were being instantly picked up by walk-ins. Many were applying the last coat of colour on the chariots. Seemingly this year it’s all about yellow, pink, blue and white. Artisans were making finishing touches to their creations by drawing a one there or filling a motif here. What caught our eyes was that not just the experienced artisans but also the younger ones were paying attention and picking up the craft. This heartwarming scene reflects preservation and continuation of a craft that has been handed down through generations. Moreover, in an age of themed pieces, one cannot miss out on customised chariot motifs where one can see artworks reflecting floral designs, Jagannath Puri temple, boat shaped chariots (probably because it’s a monsoon festival) and more. These chariots are mostly pre-ordered but some pieces can be grabbed even if you walk in. Their prices vary from a few thousand for the smaller ones to even Rs 30000 for the larger ones.

If you want to see the artisans in action then drop by soon. And if you still don’t know the address then it is Ramesh Chandra Dutta street. It is easily accessible via car and bus, with girish Park being the nearest metro station.