Meethi Eid: Why Eid-ul-Fitr is known as the festival of sweet celebrations?

Meethi Eid is a very special celebration that Muslims around the globe look forward to. It celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which has featured fasting, praying, and developing self-discipline. The term ‘Meethi Eid’ signifies the prominent place that sweets have during this Holiday by representing the reward after abstaining for a month from these indulgences. Many families will make several different types of desserts and give them out to family and friends during the celebration, giving this holiday true meaning and enjoyment.

Meethi Eid traditions rooted in sweetness and gratitude

The traditional preparation and consumption of sweets is the basis of the name ‘Meethi Eid,’ and at this time of year many people enjoy eating sewaiyan, kheer, and sheer khurma. Other forms of dessert are kimami sewaiyan, rose phirni, zarda pulao and shahi tukda. These desserts are not only representative of food but are also a means to convey happiness and unity among family members since many families will share their desserts with neighbours, friends, and extended family.