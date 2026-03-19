Meethi Eid: Why Eid-ul-Fitr is known as the festival of sweet celebrations?

Meethi Eid is a very special celebration that Muslims around the globe look forward to. It celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which has featured fasting, praying, and developing self-discipline. The term ‘Meethi Eid’ signifies the prominent place that sweets have during this Holiday by representing the reward after abstaining for a month from these indulgences. Many families will make several different types of desserts and give them out to family and friends during the celebration, giving this holiday true meaning and enjoyment.
The traditional preparation and consumption of sweets is the basis of the name ‘Meethi Eid,’ and at this time of year many people enjoy eating sewaiyan, kheer, and sheer khurma. Other forms of dessert are kimami sewaiyan, rose phirni, zarda pulao and shahi tukda. These desserts are not only representative of food but are also a means to convey happiness and unity among family members since many families will share their desserts with neighbours, friends, and extended family.
In the early hours, people begin their observance of Eid through the same means of cleanliness and reverence as their prior observance. Once awake and cleaned, they wear either new or freshly washed clothing and make their way to a local mosque or outdoor place to pray for Eid as one congregated community of worshippers before Allah. Many also recite passages from the Quran and perform their daily prayers (Namaz) at this same time.
Once prayer has concluded there is an exuberant atmosphere of celebration. People decorate their homes and families getting together to make elaborate feasts as well including savoury foods such as: biryani, kebabs, nihari, haleem with an assortment of sweets to complete the festive table. Another major aspect of the festivities is visiting your loved ones, greeting each other and spending quality time with one another.
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