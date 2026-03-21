Al-Aqsa Mosque of Jerusalem closed on Eid al-Fitr

Naturally, Eid is a special day in the morning where a large number of devotees gather to offer their prayers as families and communities celebrate. However, this year, political conflicts and loss of lives marred the joy that marked the premise on this holy day.

Al-Aqsa means "the farthest" in Arabic. The lore of the mosque goes way back to Prophet Muhammad as it is popularly believed that it was the final point of his journey during the revered Isra and Mi'raj.

Despite the closure, hundreds of Palestinian Muslim devotees had gathered at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday. People of Jerusalem are not in support of the decision and believe that it is an unfortunate end to the holy month of Ramadan.

Access to the site had to be closed due to security concern, hurting the sentiment of many around the world. People even tried to push through the police barricade to try and enter, but were stopped.

The religious significance of the place along with its architectural marvel has drawn people from all over the world who have been awestruck at the mosque's beauty and spirituality.