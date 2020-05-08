One of the oldest art galleries in Hyderabad, Shrishti Art Gallery, has recently unveiled an exhibition of Indian Contemporary Art online. It also serves as a fundraising effort in partnership with the American India Foundation Trust (AIF). Lakshmi Nambiar, the gallery director and curator of Shrishti Art Gallery, ‘‘As communities across the country continue to crusade against this deadly virus, a vast section of artists and artisans have lost all avenues of income in this uncertain future. Hence we have planned a large online exhibition of artworks to play a responsible role in supporting the most affected to rebuild their lives during this challenging time.” A portion of the funds will be directed towards underprivileged artists and artisans whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crafted by Sreenu Midatada

The showcase will feature modern and contemporary artworks from more than 90 artists, albeit virtually, given the circumstances of the lockdown. It is also open for sale, till May 10, 6 pm.

Art work by K.G. Subramanyan

Around 50 per cent proceeds from the sale will be donated to AIF to support artists and artisans who need financial support during the pandemic as the pandemic affected their earnings.