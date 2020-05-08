Gucci has just opened a new exhibition titled No Space, Just A Place at the Daelim Museum in Seoul.

According to the Italian house, this project is aimed at supporting the rich cultural landscape and contemporary art scene in Seoul, taking its cues from the “complex history of independent and alternative art spaces” in the South Korean capital.

The exhibition hopes to bring together work from a number of legendary Korean art institutions - including the Boan1942, d/p, Hapjungjigu, OF, Post Territory Ujeongguk, space illi, Tastehouse and White Noise - and five artists from around the world - Meriem Bennani, Olivia Erlanger, Cécile B. Evans, Kang Seung Lee and Martine Syms.

Take a virtual tour of “No Space, Just A Place” here. The exhibit will run until July 12.