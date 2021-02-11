Candles have always been an accessory for aesthetics and a way to set a tranquil mood for romantic and intimate dinner dates. However, did you know that candles are therapeutic, and could heal skin and hair issues?

Candles, a seemingly trivial invention, play a huge role in aromatherapy. Dr. Geetha Ashok, an aromatherapist from Care and Cure Aromatherapy Clinic, explains the idea behind this form of treatment. “Aromatherapy involves using all parts of a plant with medicinal values in the form of essential oils to treat skin and hair related issues and breathing problems,” she says. The best part? This form is also reliable and safer since no chemicals are involved.

Some of the flavours that cure various problems in the body include: Tea tree, Patchouli and Peppermint oils for acne, Black pepper and Camphor, Mirrh oils for leg pain, Neroli, Lavender and Frankincense oil for sleep disorders and Thyme, Peppermint, and Sage oils for cold.

According to Dr. Ashok, scented candle flavours that are soothing include chamomile, lavender, sweet basil, and rose. However, these are just a few examples, since there are over 300 flavours used in aromatherapy.

Pick any of these quirky-looking candles for a romantic and therapeutic Valentine's Day celebration:

Coconut Candle

This candle, which is in the shape of an actual coconut and made from a real, upcycled coconut shell, comes in sandalwood, mogra, jasmine, and rose scents, and makes for a fragrant evening for you and your loved one.

Bohemian Mosaic Lamp Candle

Handmade and scented, the Bohemian Mosaic Lamp Candle has colourful mosaic patterns on the “lamp shade” segment of the candle, making it look extremely compact and cute.

Beer Candle

This scented beer candle is bound to give the right vibes for a weekend of fun, romance and chilling with your partner. Handmade and filled with gel wax, this set comes in pairs of two.

Designer Pillar Double Red Rose Candle

Made of interlocking red rose patterns next to each other, the Pillar Rose Candle is has a beautiful floral scent and comes in pairs of two.

Glass Tube Gel Candles

Looking delectable and ‘gel-ly’ enough to eat, these scented Glass Tube Gel Candles encased in glass come in various shades and give off a lovely transparent glow, which is perfect to add some colour to a room.

Sea Shell Candles

Craving for a day at the beach to frolic in the waves and collect beautiful shells? Well, here’s a better option for you. How about sea shells that smell of soothing vanilla? These sea shell candles have a delicious fragrance and are bound to remind you of good times at the beach.

Now, moving on to candles that are bound to light up your evening with just their aesthetic effects:

Color Changing, Glitter LED Romantic Crystal Candle Light

This crystal candle light is sheer artistic charm, with its glittering tube which has an LED light that can change colours and a feature that can rotate the candle. Don’t miss it!

Coffee Bean Candles

Made as an exact replica of coffee beans, these candles are intricately crafted and happen to be a good Valentine’s Day gift for a coffee addict. These are sold in sets of 4.

Glow Silver Candle

The glow of this beautiful crystal candle, which is enough to light up any gloomy room, is carved to perfection and made of glass.

Personalised Wooden Candle

What’s better than a gift for your Valentine than a personalized, wooden candle which has your name and partner’s name carved on it? This tea-light candle, which is simple and rustic, is ideal for a present and comes in sets of two.

Geometric Candles Gold

This modern, stylish, geometric candle, which comes in shades of gold, appears regal but can be used for any setting, formal or casual.

Mughal Queen Candle

These traditional designs featuring a Mughal queen and king add a touch of royalty to this aesthetic piece of lighting.