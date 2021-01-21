The world right now is treading the middle path, between the virtual and real worlds. While online events seem to be the absolute solution, offline events are gradually returning and picking up pace. In the arts circuit too, virtual shows seem to be the order of the day, but physical exhibitions are being hosted at select venues. This weekend, two such shows open for viewing. Timeless Treasures by Art Magnum and Art Podium, an online exhibition (part of the Singapore Art Week) goes live today, and The Kindness of Strangers, a show of paintings and photographs by Dr Harini Narayan opens at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Saturday.



Untitled: wood, leather and nail on board by Satish Gujral

The right click

Talking about Timeless Treasures, curator Saurabh Singhvi, director of Art Magnum, says, “The idea was to exhibit Modern and Contemporary Indian Masters. There is an eclectic mix of expressions, techniques and mediums. Highlights of the show include M F Husain’s exquisite work from the Luv Kush series, Sanjay Bhattacharya’s work depicting the dichotomy of the old and the new, S H Raza’s famous Bindu series, B Prabhas’ depiction of fisherwomen, Jogen Chowdhury’s beautiful portraits amongst many others.” The show promises to enrich the viewers’ experience as many Indian Masters’ work will be on display. Although it’s virtual, Saurabh says, “We have tried to make it interactive by creating a virtual 3D exhibition where viewers can walk through the space. Additionally, we have uploaded detailed videos of artworks for a better viewer experience.”

The Antiques Dealer in Isfahan, Iran by Dr Harini Narayan

Crossing borders

The Kindness of Strangers chronicles Dr Harini Narayan’s travel experiences. Although a doctor by profession, the self-taught artist and photographer has created some vibrant paintings and photographed the lesser-known locations in different continents. “Although medicine is my career, I have always had a burning passion for art and archaeology. I would spend nearly eight months planning my annual trips,” says Harini, whose paintings are inspired by the people she’s met during her travels.



The exhibition includes 55 pieces of oil on canvas, six posters and innumerable photographs that will be projected on the wall. Harini, who has travelled to places like Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Cambodia, has also worked with oil on canvas. “There’s a painting of an old man sitting with a dog. I created this from my memory of meeting this man, an ex-security guard called Mohar Mohsin, in Hamdan. What struck me about him was that although he was now reduced to poverty, his attire bore the dignity of his old life,” explains Harini. There are also paintings of marine life. Colourful and vivid, these paintings are from her scuba diving experiences. As a doctor, Harini says, she has used her observational skill to interpret facial expressions of people and capture them in her paintings.



View Timeless Treasures on artpodium.com.sg until January 30. The Kindness of Strangers opens at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat on January 23 and goes on until January 30.



ayeshatabassum@ newindianexpress.com

@aishatax