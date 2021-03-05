This Women's Day, evocative works by female artists from India and across the globe, will be showcased both online and offline. The common link between the shows is saluting womanhood. We speak to the artists and curators of the shows, to find out what to expect.



Aartemisia

This virtual gallery hosts an exhibition featuring 36 women artists from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other countries such as Spain, Columbia, Singapore, Muscat, UAE, South Korea, Japan and the UK. Titled Celebrating the Spirit of Womanhood, the show exhibits some interesting pieces by this motley group. “There’s no theme. But we are looking at expressions of these women artists from different countries and the cultures that they come from,” explains Sanjukta Barik, founder and director of the gallery. Keep an eye out for Japanese artist Cecelia Kaoru’s abstract work on rice paper and paintings by 92-year-old Jyoti Chowdhury (wife of the late music director Salil Chowdhury). From Bengaluru, artists such as Rajani Rekha, Humera Ali and Shirley Matthew are participating in the exhibition. March 8 - 22. Online



Kiss by Bhavani GS

Art Houz

Twelve well-known artists from Bengaluru showcase their work at I Rise - Edition VII, a special show hosted by this gallery for the occasion. Jayanthi Shegar, who has curated the show, says the idea is to honour women who have overcome all obstacles to achieve something in their lives. “It’s our show of gratitude and love towards those who have contributed to the society and have also been successful at what they do,” she says. Bhavani GS, who is known for her work with nature, particularly the water series and interactive installations, experiments with colourful paintings for the show. One of her works titled Kiss is an abstract that beautifully captures a kiss between two individuals. “I have used splashes of bright pink shades that emote celebration,” explains the artist. Dimple B Shah, Anuradha Nalapat, Parvathy Nayar, Rani Rekha and others are also exhibiting their artworks. Dimple showcases her woodcut and print artworks that capture how women’s fashion has evolved over time. Until March 27. At Vasanthnagar



Gunjanshrivastava.com

Mumbai-based artist Dr Gunjan Shrivastava’s solo show The Victory Chronicles — Tales of the Positive Triumphal exhibits her paintings on her website. Her works explore the essence of being a woman. The paintings look at themes of failure and triumph, good days and bad days, and imperfections. The artist mentions in her note, “As women, we need to come together to support each other and create awareness that having a scar is not the end of the journey, but a bend in the road, or the start of something new.” March 8 onwards. Online



