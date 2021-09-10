Apurba Nandi explores the idea of proximity among human beings in his new show A Parade of Uncertain Destinations

The pandemic has made social distancing a norm. So, the warmth of being close to another human and becoming part of the crowd bring a sense of comfort and belonging. Irrespective of the differences like caste, community, colour or region, when in a crowd, you know you belong there in that moment.



It’s this emotion that seasoned artist Apurba Nandi explores in his latest works that are being exhibited at his solo show titled A Parade of Uncertain Destinations. Delhi-based Pallette Art Gallery is hosting this show both offline and virtually on their website. Tiny figures, some queuing up, others thronging towards the same direction, and multitudes lying aimlessly on the ground —these are the subjects of Apurba’s paintings.



These people could belong to any populated city in the world, but for the artist, these are people of Mumbai, the maximum city of India. His work is a confluence of his fascination for the city and observation of its people and culture. “Every time I commuted by the local trains, the image of the crowd and the collective sound of people at railway stations stayed with me. I often wondered looking at these places, about how this city could absorb every person who migrated to live here. I translated this experience into images of minute figures morphing them into structures,” explains Apurba.





The artist has been exploring this subject of people and crowds for a few years now. But A Parade of Uncertain Destinations features his more recent works that the artist has created in the last three years. “I started working on this show before the onset of the pandemic. But the situation during the pandemic was so overwhelming that I made a series of small works in response to it,” he says. The labyrinthine patterns in myriad colours are painted in a set sequence that also creates an interesting visual impression. “My creative process is quite organic and free. I start by drawing figure after figure, and at some point, I decide to make a line or different formations,” he explains.



The experience drawn by looking at these works maybe subjective, but Apurba says his paintings try to communicate something significant about human existence. “I believe my works are about how we live in relation to each other. Belongingness and a sense of community are impor tant aspects. The ambiguity and curiosity that come along while looking at these is an experience in itself,” he signs off.



