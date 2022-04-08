Goa-based artist Darpan Kaur showcases her new collection of paintings titled Susegad, in Bengaluru

The joy of slow living is one of the reasons many are drawn to Goa. This is why artist Darpan Kaur moved to this scenic state a few years ago. Now, she showcases a new collection of paintings, that is inspired by Goa. Titled Susegad, the series is on display at Maya, a restaurant and art gallery in Jayanagar.

The 22 abstract acrylic paintings on paper, canvas and wood evoke different emotions of joy, peace and tranquility, and justify the title of the show. “The term ‘susegad’ (from the Portuguese word sosseg ado, which means ‘quiet’), captures the Goan attitude and way of life of letting things happen at their own time. The greenery, the sea and sky inspired me to work on these paintings,” says Darpan. The artist was particularly taken by the sights and sounds of the monsoon season, and that reflects in her paintings. “When it rains, everything pauses. The grey skies, lush greens, and yellows and pink flowers that I see around me have inspired me,” she admits. Hence, her colour palette includes a lot of greys, yellows and ochre.

In some of the works, ochre is a dominant colour, while there are few where grey is the background colour with bright yellow strokes in the foreground. Speaking about her fascination with the sky paricularly in Goa, Darpan explains “The colour of the sky when it rains is something that I was completely taken by. The sky changes from blue to grey and the colour of the sea completes it.” There’s also another sub-series that is part of Susegad. Called Sugar and Spice, it is an ode to Darpan’s childhood. These paintings explore different shades of pink. “I love pink. So I created this complete range of pink paintings. It reminds me of the little girl I once was,” she enthuses. All these paintings are postcard-sized creations. Darpan says she agreed to showcase at Maya because of the venue and the concept of slow living that they follow, and she thinks her paintings fit in well with the relaxed environment.

Until April 30. At Jayanagar

