The moon signifies different things to different people. For a child it may provide an escape to another world through folktales, while for a romantic, the moon may be symbolic of their lover. Artist Jayashree Poddar explores a different perspective of the moon in her exhibition Many Moons, which opens this weekend in Bengaluru. The show debuted in Ahmedabad in 2018, but this is the first time it will be showcased in the city.

The 65-year-old Jayashree, who is known for her previous shows such as The Pichwai: Exhibition of Jacquard Woven Textiles, was attracted to the moon because of its luminosity and changing patterns. “I look for subjects that intrigue me and have the possibility of holding my attention for long. The moon is one such object. It is so remote and far away, yet so shiny and luminous. I love the shine. My fascination for it stems from my experience of having worked with silk for many years. The splendid geometry of the moon’s different for ms also intrigued me,” explains the artist. The show features many works on the theme of the moon, woven on jacquard looms. But the piece de résistance is a work that has not been showcased before. Woven in silver and black, the complete cycle of the moon is depicted on the 27-meterlong and 54-inch-wide fabric. “Polyester, silk and lurex are the textiles used to weave the installation. Lurex gives shine like zari. I have moved from the full moon to the different phases and then back to the full moon,” says Jayashree. “The base of this work is sheer, and the moon is either silver or silver and black. This gives a space-like illusion. I have used a weaving technique where one layer becomes two. I am fascinated with double-cloth weaving, so we weave it densely and open it more and more until it becomes fragile,” explains the artist about the process.

The entire panel was woven initially as a sample that was one-fourth the size of the actual work, only when Jayashree was confident about it, the final work was made. The main challenge that the artist faced was how the installation would interact with the space. Despite the challenges she has faced, Jayashree has been successful in creating an installation that is intriguing. The works are suspended from the ceiling and give visitors a chance to interact with them while walking around the space.

June 5-10. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

