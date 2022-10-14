Art and Decor: The Plated Project's new decorative plates collection is a homage to traditional crafts of India 

Diwali is that time of the year when we adorn every nook and corner. This time picking up home décor items is going to be all the more meaningful and artsy with The Plated Project. The social innovation venture that addresses the problem of hunger with its decorative plates has come up with its new hand-painted series titled Past Present And Future that puts a spotlight on the dying art forms of India. Their new series features plates that celebrate the Gond art, DIY art canvases, Madhubani-art-inspired tea-time products, Kalighat - inspired décor plates, bright quirky functional coasters and much more. The series presents the rich cultural heritage of India and makes for a thoughtful gifting choice for any art lover.

Chitresh Sinha, the creative mind behind the project tells, “For centuries, artisans and craftsmen have been guardians of the intangible idea of India. Stories of our culture and identity have been passed on from one generation to the next, one stitch, one paint drop at a time by artisans. But today, as technology creates art and factories mass produce culture, the artisans who are custodians of our culture are fighting for survival and independence. So we thought of bringing this collection to celebrate the memories of India’s past and the legacy of artisans.”

Chitresh tells us about the design process, “We worked in collaboration with an illustrator to tell stories of traditional art forms. We researched the evolution of arts and crafts in detail. Then we created a design from scratch that featured drawings and figurative elements. Next up, the design was digitally printed on plates. We left some parts of the plate blank so that the artisans could hand paint those parts.” That way, the series is a collaborative effort between design thinkers and grassroots-level artisans from India. The series thrives on philanthropy as well where each product sale will also sponsor 10 meals for the artisan community so that they are able to focus on their craft without worrying about their daily needs.

INR 2,500 upwards. Available online.

