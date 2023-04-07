Artistes across the country reveal how NMACC will change India's cultural landscape [READ]

A day after luxury French brand Dior turned the Gateway of India into a runway for its pre-fall 2023 collection, the city of dreams, Mumbai, witnessed another extraordinary affair with Indian and international celebrities in attendance. Located within the Jio World Centre at the sprawling Bandra-Kurla Complex, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a one-of-its-kind space meant to place the spotlight on India’s timeless legacy of art, craft, music and theatre.

Envisioned by Nita Mukesh Ambani along with her daughter Isha Ambani, the centre spanning 0.45 million sq ft, houses three performing art spaces — the Grand Theatre with a 2,000 seating capacity, the Studio Theatre with 250-seats and an extremely intimate space — the 12-seater Cube. The inauguration, on the auspicious occasion of Ramnavami, was stellar, to say the least, with Rekha, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani among others, turning up dressed to the nines.

However, on the day following the grand launch, it was Hollywood personalities such as Zendaya (dressed in a Rahul Mishra sari) and a heavily bejewelled Gigi Hadid in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari that won the media attention. We also spotted international celebrities Tom Holland, Emma Chamberlain, Jeff Koons, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas in attendance alongside the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rashmika Mandanna and several other Indian celebrities.

The NMACC extravaganza ended on Sunday with the launch of India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination exhibition, at the cultural centre by Nita Ambani. We reached out to notable artists across art, music, theatre and dance to understand how NMACC could change the cultural landscape of the country and make brand India more accessible to an international audience.

AKHILA RAMNARAYAN, Artiste, Chennai

The NMACC promises to be a one-stop shop for artists and culture aficionados alike. Ranging from intimate to mammoth in size, its spaces are outfitted, we are told, with cutting-edge tech that will augment our experience of the visual and performing arts like never before. The opportunity to showcase/share work in one of these venues has to be very visual and a performing artist’s dream. And it seems that many bright stars representing a range of Indian art forms are slated to perform in the opening months. But once the initial excitement wanes, it's to be hoped that no region of the country goes without representation in enacting the NMACC’s vision and mission (the south and northeast are typically underrepresented in so-called pan-Indian cultural endeavours) and that the reach of the centre goes beyond the mainstream to struggling artistic constituencies that can really benefit from this sort of national spotlight.

ANKUR TEWARI, Musician, Mumbai

I started making music at a time when there weren’t enough venues to play live, original music. I am excited about NMACC because a new venue always encourages new art to be made, new music to be made and new stories to be told. I am playing there on April 30 and I am looking forward to playing at a place which people are calling a world-class venue.

RAMA VAIDYANATHAN, Danseuse, Delhi

India desperately needs several spaces dedicated to the arts as well as a fund that pays the artistes professionally. And NMACC has it all. I am absolutely delighted to know about this wonderful venture, in fact, I am performing there on April 23 and I am excited!

ADITI MANGALDAS, Danseuse, Mumbai

It is an extraordinary space. Such venues enthuse me and other artists to put the best of Indian art and culture into the world. I attended the fashion exhibition and it was fascinating. I believe it is a great opportunity to have such a venue in Mumbai.

PANDIT DEBASHISH BHATTACHARYA, Musician, Kolkata

India is full of great talents at all different levels from legends to young masters in arts, music and other fields. To support even only a part of it is impossible in India since there are not many such cultural centres for engaging all levels of artistes/artists. NMACC is definitely a great addition to this list and raises hope in general for arts and artistes.

URVASHI MOHINANI, Danseuse, Varanasi As a dancer, we all look forward to seeing ourselves performing on a supreme stage. I believe that NMACC is one of the best things that has happened for us artistes. The space, aura, environment and many other things will motivate us to give our best and present exceptional content. I am looking forward to live and cherish this beautiful experience.

VIVEK VENUGOPAL, Musician, Hyderabad

India is in dire need of cultural centres, performance spaces, art galleries, artistic institutions and above all, funding that directly reaches the artists. Despite having very talented artists and a rich cultural heritage, India has a lot of catching up to do before it can be a major player in the global arts scene, and ostensibly, the NMACC is a laudable step in the right direction.

PURBAYAN CHATTERJEE, Musician, Mumbai

As a citizen of this country and especially as a member of the arts community, it gives me immense pride to just see the venues that NMACC has to offer. I feel like we finally have the chance of curating some of our traditional, folk art forms and cherish what is truly Indian. Although the venues are of international standard, the emphasis seems to be on showcasing Indian art forms and giving them the opportunity to production at an international level.

YAMINI REDDY, Danseuse, Hyderabad

When I saw NMACC, I felt very very happy because I have always felt India needs more world-class cultural centres where we can showcase our art as well as invite wonderful artists from abroad. I think NMACC definitely provides a platform for that and I am super thrilled that this has opened. I also hope sometime in the near future we have something like this in Hyderabad.

NARAYAN CHANDRA SINHA, Artist, Kolkata

NMACC is a shelter for all forms of artistic expression. We are blessed that it will be managed by a group with the expertise and outlook to organise the same on a single platform. My expectations as a visual artist/sculptor would be that it be curated on the basis of talent from both rural and urban India along with people from all over the world where the common man can experience a plethora of talented artists and get an emotional shelter for their freedom of expression.

KAJOL DUBEY, Artiste, Hyderabad

I feel that it has definitely marked a global impact as there were public figures from across the world who were at the event, which is a huge thing for our country. However, I am also curious to see how it functions otherwise, how will our local artists be able to use it. I went through its website and to my surprise, the rates weren't that high. It was quite decent. It’s a great initiative.

SHRUTI GOPAL, Danseuse, Bengaluru

I think you have to give it to them. I’ve never seen such a well-equipped theatre in India. So, if there is something that you want to do, technically, everything is available. Also, we are performing here and the way they have chosen to look after us artistes goes a long way in showing how much they value the art.

ANITA RATNAM, Danseuse, Chennai

A world-class facility like Lincoln Centre or Sadler’s Wells, a museum space like the MET or the V&A in India is most welcome. I am excited about the potential to create original works for the smaller theatres and to watch mega shows like we witness on Broadway. Money spent with taste in the arts is always a welcome sign.

ASHVIN MATTHEW, Actor, Bengaluru

I’m always hopeful when someone takes the lead in showcasing art and artists. The more we give a voice to artists from all over the country and especially from regions that are not encouraged on a national platform, the better hope we have to protect and preserve our art forms. I’m hopeful.

FAWAD TAMKANAT, Artist, Hyderabad

Yes, NMACC is going to play a very important role in encouraging young and promising artists of India and I hope that senior artists will also support the space.

NMACC will open for public view from April 3. Bookings for the lined-up events can be made through the official website.