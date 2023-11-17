The upcoming ‘Menagerie’ art exhibition in Chennai reimagines animals as royalties with the use of AI

‘Everything you can imagine is real,’ Pablo Picasso once said. The statement stands true for Jayesh Sachdev and his new exhibition, which will be on display from next Wednesday. The exhibit will house hyperrealistic artworks made using Artificial Intelligence (AI), reimagining animals as royalty.

Interestingly called Menagerie (a collection of wild animals kept in captivity for exhibition), you can see beautiful frames adorned with cats, tigers and dogs as kings and queens. Diving deep into the territory of surrealism, which lends the artworks a dreamy quality, Jayesh wanted to show the beings in a grand fashion.

Through the skilful application of opulent royal Indian attire, embellished with lavish fabrics, jewels, and intricate adornments, the series seeks to endow these creatures with a regal presence within the animal kingdom. Beyond mere representation, the collection delves into the realm of human personification, skilfully blurring the boundaries that separate the human and animal worlds.

“I take pleasure in exploring diverse scenarios and contexts. I find fascination in the animal kingdom often referred to as a ‘kingdom’ itself. It provokes my imagination to envision these creatures in the context of grandeur,” he says.

A fan of master artists like Anna-Lou Leibovitz and Salvador Dali, Jayesh, in the pursuit of something captivating, embarked on this odyssey to attain something magnificent in the fashion of these creators, including the iconic lighting and technique synonymous with Anna.

Jayesh Sachdev

Talking more about his influences, the artist says, “This is a fusion of influences from distinguished masters, Anna-Lou Leibovitz, Salvador Dali, Steve McCurry and Raja Ravi Varma. Their diverse artistic spirits converge, giving birth to a work that carries the essence of each master’s distinct style and vision. Through this amalgamation, I seek to weave a unique tapestry of emotions, narratives, and visual elements, drawing inspiration from the brilliance of these iconic artists to craft an exceptional and evocative piece.”

Surrealism forms the foundation of Jayesh’s creations and becomes the lens through which he perceives the world. His artistic endeavour seeks to submerge spectators in a mesmerising fusion of technology and creative expression. Talking more about the theme of the collection, he adds, “In my artistic journey, I find profound inspiration in the realm of surrealism. My creative endeavours frequently involve the portrayal of mesmerising hybrid creatures, capturing the essence of their enigmatic existence.”

Through his work, Jayesh dares to venture beyond the confines of conventional thought, delving into the realms of the unimagined, embracing the liberation granted by AI. “I revel in the boundless possibilities it offers, enabling me to push the very limits of imagination itself. My art aims to immerse viewers in a captivating amalgamation of technology and artistic expression. Through this synergy, I craft hyper-realistic visual delights that exude a photorealistic essence.”

Coming to AI, which is all the rage right now and is proving to be a tool that promises to usher humanity into a new age, has also been a topic of heated debate for quite some time with some seeing it as a medium to create new masterworks and others deeming it as an end to human creativity. Jayesh sees it as a tool, “AI is only a medium that helps and enables the advancement of portraying an artist’s vision. It is as much a tool as photographs are to the photographer.”

Talking about the future of the technology, he adds, “In this ever-evolving future, the transformative impact of AI on art is now taking centre stage in mainstream galleries, marking just the beginning of an awe-inspiring journey. Embracing AI’s integration with art is nothing short of visionary, and to overlook its potential would be a missed opportunity.”

Jayesh wears multiple hats as an artist, designer and inventive entrepreneur. He is the visionary behind the acclaimed fashion and lifestyle label Quirk Box and has etched his name in the National Record books for creating India’s largest conceptual artwork.

Talking about his achievements and future plans, he says, “These achievements and accolades motivate and encourage you to strive to better yourself, to challenge yourself and compete with yourself. It helps you push your own boundaries as an artist. My future projects include building massively large sculptures.”

Entry free. From November 22 to December 13, 3 pm to 6.30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday). At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.