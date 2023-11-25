The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is all set to premiere in Chennai

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, a groundbreaking artistic display set to redefine the way we engage with art. Premiering its experience in Chennai on January 5, 2024, the experience plans to travel pan India, including major metro and Tier I cities.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience is the result of dedicated efforts towards extending the possibilities for artistic immersion. This compelling digital art display combines cutting-edge technology, theatrical storytelling, and top-notch animation with the aid of 20k high-resolution projectors, 33 million+ pixels, and 10,000+ square feet of projections.

Also read: Gallerie Nvya opens retrospective exhibition on KS Radhakrishnan

Beyond the stunning visuals, The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience allows viewers to take a peek into the renowned post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh’s canvases. The experience will bring alive his passionate journey in the world of art through movement, music, and paintings, giving a glimpse of his unique take on visuals. The goal of this immersive exhibit is to offer audiences an opportunity to live through timeless art at par with international standards.

The exhibition will showcase a carefully chosen collection of paintings by Van Gogh, including the swirling brushstrokes of Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, and many more, illuminating every brushstroke and colour with never-before-seen clarity. It will also feature breathtaking towering projections that reveal the creative genius’ mind. The inclusion of an infinity room, where guests can enter a bizarre dreamscape surrounded by a kaleidoscope of Van Gogh’s masterpieces, is the experience’s crown gem.

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a testament to the enduring power of art for captivating and inspiring audiences of all age groups alike. Dedicated shows running through the day and at affordable pricing ensure that this unique exhibition is for everyone and easily accessible!

Also read: 9th edition of much-awaited Indian Photo Festival awes with visual splendour

Tickets available online.

At Express Avenue Mall, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune to be announced soon.