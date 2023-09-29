World Cyanotype Day celebrates the beauty of blue!

What is Cyanotype? They are one of the oldest photographic printing processes in the history of photography. By definition, cyanotype is a slow-reacting, economical photographic printing formulation sensitive to a limited near ultraviolet and blue light spectrum, the range 300 nm to 400 nm known as UVA radiation.

To celebrate World Cyanotype Day, observed on the last Saturday of September, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, CPB Learning Lab and Alliance Française of Madras is showcasing an exhibition themed Journeys, featuring Cyanotype prints contributed by artists hailing from Wales, Chile, France, Germany, India, Iran, Miami, the United Kingdom, and more.

By Durgaprasad Bandi

By Girish R Jambhalikar

By Hetvi Bhanawala

By Ashok Viswanathan

Also read: Exploring the vibrant urban canvas of Czechia!

“We received approximately 85+ prints from artists across the world,” Priya Banik, Programs and Outreach Manager, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation, tells us, adding, “It features some incredible Cyanotype prints by artists from all around the world. In fact, Sipi Sakkaaravarthi, who is a professor at the Government College of Fine Arts, has contributed his work along with the works of his students.”

At the exhibition, visitors don’t just get to view the artwork (prints) on display, they can also participate in DIY! Sharing details about the same with us, Priya says, “In the DIY experience, we will explore the chemistry of blueprints and the power of the sun with a mentor who will guide you step by step to create some beautiful designs and art with nature.”

By Shreya D Mestry

By Sipi Sakkaravarthi

By Nikil Jonathan

Also read: The Wounded Earth art show curated by Jitha Karthikeyan captures climate change

Launch: September 30,

11 am to 12 pm.

One-day DIY experience

and showcase:

September 30, (12 pm to 5 pm).

Exhibition is on till

October 5, (10 am to 6 pm).

At Gallery Escape 24, Alliance Française of Madras.



Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @rupsjain

