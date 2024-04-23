Sandhya Raman’s exhibition in Mumbai chronicles three decades of dance costumes

Award–winning costume designer Sandhya Raman is soon to curate her own exhibition at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), in Mumbai. Titled, To Stitch of Knot, this unique exhibition chronicles three decades of dance costuming at the Dilip Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA. Audiences will get to see a dozen of her best costumes displayed on the mannequins, around 50+ photographs and 4-5 installations which would provide an immersive experience into the world of dance costumes over the ages.
As she steps into the role of curator for the exhibition, she mentions, “At To Stitch or Knot, an exhibition that chronicles my three-decade-long odyssey in the realm of dance costume design, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the intricate relationship between textiles, nature, and the performing arts. From bharatnatyam to kathak, sattriya to kuchipudi, this exhibition celebrates the diverse tapestry of dance forms that have shaped my work.” She has in her journey of costume designing dressed the likes of Mallika Sarabhai, Late Astad Deboo, Aditi Mangaldas, Geeta Chandran, Malvika Sarukkai, and Anita Ratnam among others.
The exhibition has been broadly categorized inspired by the five senses or elements. Earth meets texture, Fire intertwines with taste, Wind merges with smell thorugh lighter fabrics, sound resonates with Water and Light corresponds to space. Raman further states, “I emphasise the connection between dance and drape, fabric and form. Through this showcase, I will bring to light the unseen and the complex relationship between textiles and the senses, attempting to draw inspiration from the heritage of weaving.”
Taking about the importance of costumes in dance performances, Raman enlightens, “Artists are slowly recognising the importance of dance costuming which involves a great amount of understanding of the dance form, the ethos, the culture, the parameters and the boundaries of the field. I am confident that the younger generation will soon find meaning in it, inspiring a sea of change. My upcoming exhibition is a step in creating awareness in that direction.”
Apart from the exhibition, she is also hosting a workshop on April 28 where candidates can directly interact with her and get insights into the world of costume designing for dance.
What: To Stitch or Knot
Where: National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai
When: April 25- 29, 2024