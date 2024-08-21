Mapping forgotten frontiers

A world of exploration

The exhibition features maps crafted by prominent cartographers such as Matthaus Seutter, James Rennell, Pieter Mortier, Pierre Lapie, Rigobert Bonne, and John Tallis. Printed in various parts of the world, including England, France, Italy, and the USA, these maps provide enlightening insights into the Indian subcontinent. From a map published in 1786 by James Rennell, Surveyor General of India, showing the course of the Ganges from Haridwar to the sea, to the face of Delhi before the 1857 siege, published in The Illustrated London News in 1838, and Johann Baptist Homann’s well-engraved map of southern India and Ceylon from 1733, each map tells a different story.

We stop by a visually-striking map of Goa—the main Portuguese trading post in India from 1510-1961—published in 1672. The illustrated map shows a bird’s-eye view of the town plan. It features drawings of a township, a harbour full of ships, a royal seal, a small compass rose, and two elephants at the harbour. On the left side is a cartouche identifying 43 buildings depicted on the map.

Next, a map published in 1687 captures our attention. It presents a rare view of the Red Fort along the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi, with the famous Diwan-e-Aam and Diwan-e-Khas clearly identifiable.

Another striking piece is a hand-coloured map of the northern Indian subcontinent from 1728 by Seutter, a stunning example of German cartography. It shows the vast expanse of the Mughal Empire stretching from the edges of Persia to the Gulf of Thailand. The map details key cities like Delhi, Agra, Kandahar, Kabul, Lahore, Goa, and Jaisalmer, as well as river systems, trade routes, and caravan trails.

Particularly captivating are the decorative allegorical cartouches in three corners of the map. The upper left side depicts child angels curious about a chest full of treasure, while birds and palm trees paint a tropical landscape, possibly representing the western gaze of exoticism on the east. The lower left-hand quadrant features Poseidon (the Greek god of the sea), Hermes (the Greek god of trade, wealth, and luck), an angel, and the goddess Pheme (associated with fame), admiring the wealth of Asia. The lower right quadrant shows trade ships resting in the Indian Ocean, signifying the Age of Discovery when Europeans explored new lands.

Moving on, several other maps provide vital information about forgotten aspects of history. For example, a 1788 map of the lower peninsula of India by Rennell provides extensive details of settlements, roads, hills, and rivers across southern states. It also reveals the local political powers in the region, such as the Country of Nizam Ally, Country possessed by Tippoo Sultan and Country of the Mahrattas.