Pioneering artist Audrey Flack, known for photorealism and sculpture, passes away aged 93

Flack’s artistic journey wasn’t without its struggles. She started her career amidst the chaos of abstract expressionism, literally slinging paint in her cheap, condemned Eighth Street studio. However, she soon left this world behind, finding inspiration in the every day through photographs and news clippings. Her art evolved to include portraits of her family, reflecting her personal struggle to balance motherhood with artistic ambition. Raising two daughters, one autistic and one nonverbal, while navigating a difficult marriage was a constant challenge for Flack.