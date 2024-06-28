Texas musician and humourist Kinky Friedman passes away aged 79

His foray into politics wasn’t without a theatrical flair. In 2006, he ran a delightfully eccentric campaign for Governor of Texas, garnering a surprising 12 per cent of the votes. Classic ‘Kinky’ humour was always present – “I got my last will and testament worked out,” he once quipped. “When I die, I'm going to be cremated and the ashes are to be thrown in Rick Perry’s hair.”