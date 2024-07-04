Artist Sujil S explores the unknown in his latest artwork 'Whispers of Wonder'

The unknown is always more enticing, more inviting, and more promising than what we already know, have seen or lived. It is the unknown that whispers sweet nothings into our ears and we feel drawn to explore what it has to offer. Às Paulo Coelho said, “Life always waits for some crisis to occur before revealing itself at its most brilliant.” Drawing inspiration from Paulo Coelho’s book Eleven Minutes, artist Sujil S has ventured into the realm of the unknown with Whispers of Wonder, and we speak to the artist to know more.