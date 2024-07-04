Artist Sujil S explores the unknown in his latest artwork 'Whispers of Wonder'
The unknown is always more enticing, more inviting, and more promising than what we already know, have seen or lived. It is the unknown that whispers sweet nothings into our ears and we feel drawn to explore what it has to offer. Às Paulo Coelho said, “Life always waits for some crisis to occur before revealing itself at its most brilliant.” Drawing inspiration from Paulo Coelho’s book Eleven Minutes, artist Sujil S has ventured into the realm of the unknown with Whispers of Wonder, and we speak to the artist to know more.
What is Whispers of Wonder all about?
Whispers of Wonder is a compelling collection of gouache and watercolour on paper paintings that delves deep into the existential quest for meaning in life and self-discovery. Each artwork in the collection represents a step in this journey, revealing how our pursuit of understanding leads us from one revelation to the next, forging a path forward. The collection is inspired by questions about who we are and where we come from, capturing the essence of our quest for understanding and the truths that define our lives.
How did the idea come by and how did you go about creating the series?
The concept behind Whispers of Wonder is rooted in my profound curiosity about life and self-discovery. Driven by myriad questions, I immersed myself in literature that resonated with these inquiries, gradually uncovering answers that shaped the essence of this collection. Each artwork is a testament to my ongoing exploration of existential themes, capturing the journey towards understanding and the enigmatic beauty of our existence.
Please tell us about the colours, and medium you have used.
Drawing inspiration from Daly's concept of using colours to convey emotions, I believe that the essence of each artwork lies not only in achieving technical perfection but in the emotion it evokes and the connections it fosters with viewers. Embracing watercolours as my preferred medium, I find comfort in its expressive capabilities, which enables me to communicate my intended messages with clarity and depth.
What does Whispers of Wonder intend to convey?
Whispers of Wonder embodies a continuous quest for truth, where I delve into my personal history to uncover meaningful insights. Each piece reflects this introspective journey, resonating with themes of self-discovery and existential inquiry. The artworks not only provide answers but also provoke further questions, prompting viewers to engage deeply with their own narratives and perceptions. In this way, the collection serves as a nuanced exploration of how answers and questions intertwine, guiding us towards a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us.
How is Whispers of Wonder different from your earlier/other works?
For me, each artwork is a reflection of questions that shape my creative journey. As my style evolves in response to my experiences, these questions remain at the core. The indigenous flowers and vegetables in my paintings symbolise a connection to cultural heritage and the pursuit of deeper truths. Each piece unravels narratives that inspire a broader perspective. Whispers of Wonder embodies this exploration, capturing the essence of curiosity and creativity.
Please do share little bit about your journey as an artist.
My journey as an artist has been a deep exploration into the vast realm of searching and uncovering truths. Each artwork is an expression of my ongoing quest for meaning and understanding. Over time, my creative path has evolved alongside my personal growth and experiences, shaping my artistic style and approach. Through my art, I strive to convey emotions, provoke thought, and inspire contemplation. The process of creating allows me to delve into profound questions about identity, existence, and the interconnectedness of life. Each piece represents a chapter in my exploration, reflecting moments of insight and discovery.
Entry free.
On till July 13, 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
At Apparao Galleries, Numgambakkam.
