The artist as printing machine

Institutions, artists

Bichitra Club, an intellectual and artistic club founded by the Tagores in 1915, elevated printmaking beyond mere reproduction to an art form in its own right. The Tagore brothers—Abanindranath, Gaganendranath, and Samarendranath—alongside their uncle Rabindranath Tagore, converted a section of their Jorasanko residence into a hub for artistic discourse and experimentation. Mukul Dey’s depiction of Tagore Lane, using the dry point etching technique acquired under printmakers such as James Blanding Sloan in London, evokes a vista from Jorasanko. During his time at the Bichitra Club, Dey persuaded Rabindranath Tagore to experiment with the medium, resulting in Tagore’s prints—both etchings and lithographs—displayed in the exhibition.

While printmaking remained a parallel medium for most of the artists displayed in the exhibition, Mukul Dey and Ramendranath Chakravorty, both trained in London, embraced it as their primary medium. Their works reflect the influence of Western academic representation, echoing also in Benode Behari Mukherjee’s woodcuts that transition from patterns to textures of landscapes. Mukherjee, under Nandalal Bose’s tutelage at Kala Bhavan, Santiniketan, explored a range of media from woodcut to tempera. The legacy of the Bichitra Club, Government College of Art, and Kala Bhavan fostered generations of artists in Bengal experimenting with intaglio and relief prints, resulting in a vogue of printmaking.

Artists such as Somnath Hore moved to Delhi, establishing the printmaking department at Delhi Polytechnic. Hore’s unique experiments included the invention of printing on paper pulp, yielding abstract formations that departed from traditional figures and landscapes. His works in the exhibition are displayed beside Krishna Reddy’s innovative use of the viscosity technique that also commenced colour-based printmaking experiments in India. With each of the 13 artists occupying a dedicated wall, the exhibition offers an interpretation of the history of printmaking and its formalistic evolution, through the artists’ lives and their relationships with influential figures and institutions in the 20th-century art world.