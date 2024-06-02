Artist Komal Mistri's stark photos reveal harsh realities of maternity during Covid-19 crisis

Mistri documents not only the process of childbirth as a celebration, but also the unpredictability and trust associated with it. An outlier exhibit is a notebook which the artist had maintained as a diary during the difficult days. It has stories of both resilience and vulnerability. There are also objects that are common to a hospital—test tubes and surgical tools. To keep up with the stark images on display, Mistri did not want a white-cube gallery. So she scraped the paint off the walls and used charcoal to lend an aura of metamorphosis—akin to what the women experience in the labour room. The images play up the lack of proper medical attention, the limits of the physical strength of the women, and the socio-economic backwardness of rural Gujarat.