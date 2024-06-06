Canvassing for Madras Modern

Founded by Colonel Alexander Hunter, a surgeon with the British East India Company’s Madras Army, The Madras Art School—what is now known as the Government College of Fine Arts—India’s oldest art institution, began its life as a private school. It initially trained artists to create artwork for the Western market.

It was not until 1929, when sculptor Devi Prasad Roy Chowdhury became its principal, that the school saw a significant shift. Chowdhury, one of the first Indians to head a government-run education institution—The Madras Art School became government-run in 1852—introduced a new visual curriculum, drawing from his training as a Modernist artist from Bengal.