Gold and gunfire: Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest satirical work is a bullet-riddled golden wall

The first thing that strikes you, arriving in the gallery that houses artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest satirical work, is the gleam. The brilliant gleam of 64 panels coated with 24-karat gold — in all, a glittering wall 17 feet tall and 68 feet wide.

The second is the pockmarks on all that gold, created by more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition fired from six different weapons. But the third impression is probably the most arresting: Up close, you can see yourself reflected in the gold. And when you take a selfie, as many viewers have been doing the last month, it looks like you yourself are riddled with bullet holes.