‘Travelling Plants’ explores the journey of plants across different territories and their impact on local cultures

If you are a plant lover (well, who isn’t), this exhibition is one you should not miss. Artists Karolina Grzywnowicz (Germany), Wendy Therméa (Reunion Island, France), Waylon D’souza (India) and Rashmimala (India) come together to bring you an immersive experience with Travelling Plants, a multiphase transdisciplinary project initiated and led by the Goethe Institut Chennai, in collaboration with the Alliance Française of Madras and the Institut Français de Pondichéry, curated by Lina Vincent, an independent art historian and curator.

“This collaborative project is one-of-a-kind and powerful way to bring meaningful ideas together through research and art. The first phase of the project commenced in early March, 2024, bringing together the artists for a research-focused residency at The French Institute of Pondicherry. During the residency, the artists had transdisciplinary interactions that offered the gravity of analytical systems and factual data to their creative explorations. They also interacted with beauty and aesthetics of a different kind, embedded in the microcosmic and macrocosmic elements of the botanical world,” Lina tells us.