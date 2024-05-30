With love, from Nagaland...

A visual artist and fine art travel documentary photographer, R Manivannan is always amazed by the varied and rich culture, art and architecture of the different states in India. Hailing from the historic city of Tanjore, a city that is a household name for arts and architecture, Manivannan’s interest in discovering and experiencing the different festivals of India only grew with time. Having travelled extensively across the length and breadth of India to capture the diverse and magnificently rich cultures, the artist has captured through his photographic lens the alluring beauty of various heritage sites, monuments, and sculptures, which include Ajanta, Ellora, Sittannavasal, Hampi, and Jagannath temple. In 2019, Manivannan was inspired and enamoured by Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival, an annual event celebrated in the Northeastern Indian state of Nagaland. He travelled to the state to capture the essence, the spirit and the people of Nagaland, who are leaving no stone unturned to preserve, promote and celebrate their culture. The photographs he clicked there as a part of this visit are now on display at the exhibition titled The Colourful Nagas.
“What struck me the most about this festival was that even people who lead a contemporary life and are working outside the state, return to their roots, dress up in traditional attire and partake in the Hornbill Festival,” Manivannan says, adding, “There are 18 kinds of tribes and all of them come together to celebrate their unified identity.”
The artist also tells us that he felt so welcomed there that he ended up staying at a tribal home. “There was no accommodation available, everything was booked because of the festival; that’s when I found this tribal homestay and it was warm as home,” he says.
The only challenge he faced was the distance (to reach Nagaland), the artist tells us. “Northeast is not nearby for us; moreover, there are permits that you need to get in advance. But once I reached there, it was all worth it. When I started capturing the people, they would usually ask what would I do with the pictures, and when I explained to them that I am a travel documentary photographer with a keen interest in culture, they would happily let me click. Each portrait has a backstory, with the emotions portrayed speaking a thousand words. Through this exhibition, I aim to promote vibrant art, culture and, of course, colours of Nagaland.”
Price on request.
Free entry.
On till June 2.
At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.
