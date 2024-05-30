With love, from Nagaland...

“What struck me the most about this festival was that even people who lead a contemporary life and are working outside the state, return to their roots, dress up in traditional attire and partake in the Hornbill Festival,” Manivannan says, adding, “There are 18 kinds of tribes and all of them come together to celebrate their unified identity.”

The artist also tells us that he felt so welcomed there that he ended up staying at a tribal home. “There was no accommodation available, everything was booked because of the festival; that’s when I found this tribal homestay and it was warm as home,” he says.