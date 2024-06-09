Tenzing Dakpa's 'Weather Report' exhibition: A journey through accidental art and environmental concerns

Manifest is more than a collection of photos. A close observation reveals that the paper on which each image is printed is crumpled, with prominent creases. These render the photographed terrain an uneven texture. “Again, it is something I just stumbled upon—crushing the paper in my fist and then opening it to see if the design reflects a landscape similar to the actual area. The idea was to add a level of abstraction and create a relic out of it; or to imply the act of discarding,” explains the artist, who is also showcasing another three-work series that lends the exhibition its name. All works are priced between Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 3,00,000.

Retracing the progression of Dakpa’s career shows that environmental concerns became the focal point of his practice; also accidentally. He continued clicking pictures daily in Goa, like he did in Delhi, and simply followed the vocabulary of his images of the coastal state.

“My work is a result of active photography every day. Nature became my area of interest through observation of my immediate environment. I cannot go out to click photographs with a preconceived notion because then, the pictures tend to repeat themselves without reveal much. Simply going out and taking photographs, and in the process identifying something new and building on that is better,” he says, adding, “The reason I decided to show these works is also because ecology is a very active conversation in Goa at the moment, at least in the last three years, because of all the deforestation caused due to work on new railway lines.