Art Basel kicks off with a ‘cooling’ market while maintaining strong buyer interest

Multimillion-dollar works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Yayoi Kusama and Alberto Giacometti went on the market this week as the Art Basel fair opened in Switzerland. Thousands flooded the exhibition center for VIP previews before doors open to public Thursday.

Arriving guests strolled through a large plaza filled with stems of wheat resembling a field, a work by conceptual artist Agnes Denes that was first staged in 1982. More than 280 galleries exhibited everything from paintings and sculpture to video installations and performance art.